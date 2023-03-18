WLOX Careers
Volunteers band together for community cleanup day in East Biloxi

Community members are working together to keep East Biloxi beautiful.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members are working together to keep East Biloxi beautiful.

Volunteers were out early Saturday morning picking up trash in and around John Henry Beck Park. They also decorated trash bins and enjoyed lunch in the park.

The community cleanup day was organized by the Steps Coalition, a Gulfport non-profit working to give voices to the low-to-moderate income communities.

“We’re finding a lot of bottles, a lot of cigarettes, food products...just litter,” said volunteer Dr. Crystal Wingo. “Bottle caps and cigarette buds.”

The effort was made possible through the group’s partnership with the Resilient East Biloxi Leadership Group, Program for Local Adaptation to Climate Effects. and the Water Institute and Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program.

