WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail, authorities say.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a handful of people have been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into a jail.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, five individuals are facing charges for attempting to get narcotics into the parish jail.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Jamie Guidry, 41, is facing charges that include possession with intent to distribute narcotics, the introduction of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.

Authorities said Jewell Herron, 42, has been charged with the introduction of contraband. Coy Simpson, 45, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and introduction of contraband.

The sheriff’s office said Kerwin Williams, 40, has been charged with the introduction of contraband. Darius Washington, 35, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and introduction of contraband.

The Iberville Parish Jail is located about 17 miles south of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Matt Buckley, the man tapped to become the next Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the...
St. Patrick principal resigns suddenly, will not become new superintendent
Officials are investigating after an Ocean Springs man was found dead Friday morning near the...
Ocean Springs man identified as boater found dead in Old Fort Bayou
Local coffee shop practices new rule, teens must have adult supervision
Picayune coffeehouse decides teens need adult present for indoor dining
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) are each charged with two counts of...
Final Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in Ohio
The rifle used during the Mexican-American War was stolen from Beauvior in the 1970's.
Stolen historic rifle recovered 50 years after it was taken from Beauvoir

Latest News

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
Perfect March Madness brackets could be gone before weekend
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, U.S. FILE - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...
Supreme Court honors legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes