Pub Crawl brings hundreds to Ocean Springs despite rain

Ocean Springs is feeling a bit green.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The city’s chamber of commerce hosted a Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl on Friday. People were given a punch card and to go visit the bars downtown.

While the event is to promote business, for others, it’s about being together to celebrate.

“Well Ocean Springs is just the place to be it’s like a family and what better time then to come together for a pub crawl and St. Paddy’s day,” said Jordan Wright, with Rooftop Tequila.

Participates won prizes throughout the night.

