WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

More than 260 wildfires have burned across Mississippi in 2023: here’s what’s preventing them today

Fire
Fire(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Across the state, wildfires burn rapidly during the month of March.

Wildfire activity so far in 2023 has been higher than some people may realize.

So, lend an ear and remember these wildfire prevention tips on dry days for the next few months.

“The month of March, we historically have our higher number of fires, because of the transition from winter to spring, due to higher vegetation, lower humidity and higher winds in March,” said Kevin Craft with the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

A cold front came through Mississippi Friday, which positively affected possible wildfires during this typically dry month.

“With the rainfall that we’re getting right now, that is statewide and is a big band of rain it really does help wildfires in the state. This band that we’re getting right now is really helping a lot and the prolonged period of rain really helps out too,” Craft said.

Since Jan. 1, we’ve had 261 fires that have burned more than 7,000 acres across the state.

Remember to control your burn and make your pile small, not tall. Never burn on days that are windy.

For more wildfire prevention tips, visit preventwildfiresms.com

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating after an Ocean Springs man was found dead Friday morning near the...
Ocean Springs man identified as boater found dead in Old Fort Bayou
Dr. Matt Buckley, the man tapped to become the next Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the...
St. Patrick principal resigns suddenly, will not become new superintendent
Beloved Ocean Springs Chef Scott Khong will re-open his doors after his son was diagnosed with...
Well-beloved Ocean Springs chef to reopen doors after two year absence
Dr. Jennifer Pope
Dr. Jennifer Pope named Ocean Springs School District interim superintendent
If you’re worried that your bank is going to collapse along with some other high-profile...
Keesler Federal Credit Union reassures depositors in midst of recent bank collapses

Latest News

Lauren Martinez joins us live as Gulfport Behavior Health and Danger 22's Until Valhalla Ruck...
LIVE: Runners prepare for Until Valhalla Ruck March & 5K on chilly morning
Feeling like winter this weekend
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Participates won prizes throughout the night.
Pub Crawl brings hundreds to Ocean Springs despite rain
Pascagoula St. Patrick's Day parade
O’Blarney Society rolls through Pascagoula for St. Patrick’s Day Parade