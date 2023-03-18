WLOX Careers
Feeling like winter this weekend

Feeling like winter this weekend
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There’s going to be a big chill in the air today. It will stay cloudy and breezy, and we’ll only reach the low 50s this afternoon. A few light showers are possible, but not everyone will get rain. The wind from the north will make it feel cooler, and some gusts over 25 MPH will be possible.

Some clouds will clear tonight, and temperatures will tumble! We’ll be in the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning. We can’t rule out some patchy frost, so it’s a good idea to protect any sensitive plants you have. Sunday will be another chilly day, but we won’t see any rain. Highs will be in the low 50s. You’ll definitely need to protect plants, pets, and people Sunday night! Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s by Monday morning, and a Freeze Watch has been issued for all of South Mississippi.

Monday will be another chilly day, but we’ll see a lot more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll be back in the low 70s by Wednesday.

