Beauvoir hosts 28th annual “Buggin’ at the Beach”

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club teamed up with Beauvoir to host its annual car show. One after another, the cars filled the grounds for the 28th annual “Buggin’ the Beach.”

Volkswagens of all shapes and sizes, from original classics to customized GTIs and other late models and from air-cooled to water pumpers were all on display. The event brings in funding every year for the group’s favorite local charities.

“This is a charity car show,” said Volkswagen Club president Stuart Rains. “All the proceeds go to help the lcoal charities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Our members, they choose the charities, and we vet the charities, and when they’re vetted, we contribute. We like to keep it local.

The show was made up of about 100 vehicles from nine states and Canada.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.