WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Beauvoir hosts 28th annual “Buggin’ at the Beach”

Saturday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club teamed up with Beauvoir to host its annual car show.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club teamed up with Beauvoir to host its annual car show. One after another, the cars filled the grounds for the 28th annual “Buggin’ the Beach.”

Volkswagens of all shapes and sizes, from original classics to customized GTIs and other late models and from air-cooled to water pumpers were all on display. The event brings in funding every year for the group’s favorite local charities.

“This is a charity car show,” said Volkswagen Club president Stuart Rains. “All the proceeds go to help the lcoal charities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Our members, they choose the charities, and we vet the charities, and when they’re vetted, we contribute. We like to keep it local.

The show was made up of about 100 vehicles from nine states and Canada.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are investigating after an Ocean Springs man was found dead Friday morning near the...
Ocean Springs man identified as boater found dead in Old Fort Bayou
Dr. Matt Buckley, the man tapped to become the next Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the...
St. Patrick principal resigns suddenly, will not become new superintendent
Beloved Ocean Springs Chef Scott Khong will re-open his doors after his son was diagnosed with...
Well-beloved Ocean Springs chef to reopen doors after two year absence
Dr. Jennifer Pope
Dr. Jennifer Pope named Ocean Springs School District interim superintendent
If you’re worried that your bank is going to collapse along with some other high-profile...
Keesler Federal Credit Union reassures depositors in midst of recent bank collapses

Latest News

Volunteers were out early Saturday morning picking up trash in and around John Henry Beck Park.
Volunteers band together for community cleanup day in East Biloxi
Volunteers were out early Saturday morning picking up trash in and around John Henry Beck Park.
Volunteers band together for community cleanup day in East Biloxi
Beauvoir hosts 28th annual “Buggin’ at the Beach”
Beauvoir hosts 28th annual “Buggin’ at the Beach”
Fentanyl test strips
Advocates believe decriminalization of fentanyl testing strips could save lives