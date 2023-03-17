Shuckers set audition date for National Anthem tryouts

WLOX Careers
Belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of a huge Biloxi Shuckers crowd at MGM Park can be an intimidated task for even the best singers. But, for those up to the challenge, it can be a rewarding and memorable experience.(tcw-wlox)
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of a huge crowd to start a ball game can be an intimidated task for even the best singers. But, for those up to the challenge, it can be a rewarding and memorable experience. Now, the Biloxi Shuckers are giving you a chance to do it at MGM Park.

Auditions will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MGM Park. Individual singers, duets, instrumentalists, and bands are all welcome to tryout. If you’re interested, here’s what you need to do:

  1. Complete the Biloxi Shuckers 2023 National Anthem Audition Registration Form at https://bit.ly/3mZ96kM
  2. Start practicing! You must be able to sing the whole song in two minutes or less. And all auditions must be a Capella or instrumental, and must be performed from memory.
  3. If you’re under 18, make sure you get permission from your parent or guardian.

On Saturday, all those auditioning should enter the ballpark through the north gate. Good luck!

WLOX’s Good Morning Mississippi Anchor Chet Landry was honored with the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at a Biloxi Shuckers game back in 2021. Check out the video below to see how he put his own special twist on the performance.

