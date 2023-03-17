WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near Hattiesburg’s Manheim auto wholesale lot.
By Xaniel Steele and Ann Barnett
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement closed down a section of US49 early Friday morning after a pedestrian was killed in an auto collision with a highway patrol vehicle.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near Hattiesburg’s Manheim auto wholesale lot.

Police presence was heavy in the area for several hours as officials cleared the scene and began investigations.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a woman was in the middle of the road when struck by a passing Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time.

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, the northbound lane of US49 remained closed with no confirmation of when it will reopen.

The incident is still under investigation, and WDAM will update this story as more information is made public.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Matt Buckley, the man tapped to become the next Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the...
St. Patrick principal resigns suddenly, will not become new superintendent
Local coffee shop practices new rule, teens must have adult supervision
Picayune coffeehouse decides teens need adult present for indoor dining
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) are each charged with two counts of...
Final Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in Ohio
The rifle used during the Mexican-American War was stolen from Beauvior in the 1970's.
Stolen historic rifle recovered 50 years after it was taken from Beauvoir
Joseph Rohrbacker is facing nine charges, including capital murder for the death of Lt. Michael...
Man facing charges for Hancock County deputy’s murder back in court

Latest News

Pass Christian Public School District embraces technology for the greater good.
Coast school district embraces OpenAI chatbot, ChatGPT
Officials are investigating after a person was found dead Friday morning near the mouth of Old...
Boater found dead on Old Fort Bayou
Downpours & t-storms will arrive in Coastal MS today at some point between 7AM and 1PM. A cool...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near Hattiesburg’s Manheim auto wholesale lot.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County