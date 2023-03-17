WLOX Careers
Nicholls State brings coast talent back to MGM Park

Nicholls State baseball brought some coast talent back to MGM Park.
Nicholls State baseball brought some coast talent back to MGM Park.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”The whole state of Mississippi top to bottom is a tremendous breeding ground for athletics,” said Nicholls State head baseball coach Mike Silva. “Baseball for sure, but really all athletics. It’s pretty impressive.”

While Nicholls State came into town to square off against Mississippi State at MGM Park, it also served as a homecoming for two members of the Colonels squad: Picayune alum Kade Turnage and former Gulfport Admiral Cade Crosby.

“It feels like home here,” said Turnage. “There’s going to be a lot of people I know, a lot of family and a lot of friends”

Crosby played at MGM Park during his time in high school and says the trip was a great way to showcase the team to fans who may not be able to make the trip to Thibodaux, La. every weekend.

“Driving on the bus and seeing everything, you know,” said Crosby. “It’s so special to come back down here and play, especially in college now, playing here all high school, and now coming here and playing in college is special.”

For Turnage, who spends his time with the Colonels behind the plate, says in college, opportunities to play in front of your hometown crowd are rare, and he wanted to take in every moment.

“It feels really good to have the opportunity to play in front of my friends and family,” said Turnage. “It’s a good opportunity to get in front of these fans, entertain them and put on a show.”

MGM also served as familiar ground for second year head coach Mike Silva, who coached on the Louisiana Tech staff during the C-USA conference tournament in Biloxi in 2019.

He says the trip was helpful for the Colonels on and off the diamond.

“It’s good for us, too. This area has been good to us from a recruiting standpoint. We’re two and a half hours away from here, and anytime we get a chance to come back, it’s beneficial for us, but it’s really special for the kids and their families,” he said.

