MGCCC’s “Experience CTE for the 21st Century” showcases career options to over 500 high school students

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College opened its doors to more than 500 high school students in its first ever “Experience CTE for the 21st Century” event, giving students career options with a side order of fun.

After all, who said a career fair couldn’t have a little karaoke time?

Throw in a little line dancing in the isles and the smell of money, and you have an event that demands the attention to the promise of a technical career.

“I’m hoping this will give more more inspiration to figure out what I possibly want to go into,” said Long Beach High junior Ava Graham. “With the CTE classes they offer at our school, this is a good starting point.”

While Career and Technical Education programs have existed for quite some time at MGCCC campuses, officials say demand for jobs have led to a demand to showcase the college for what it does best.

“As technology changes daily, our programs are changing daily, and this is an opportunity to get students in front of career paths that offer high salaries with little to no student debt,” said Dr. Kady Pietz, Dean of Enrollment.

Students learned about more than 56 career and technical areas offered by the college.

“I think CTE offers a lot of excellent opportunities for different job positions, and with my CTE course with aquaculture at Ocean Springs, it opened a lot of doors for me,” said Ocean Springs High senior Connor Vancamp.

And what better testimony about the CTE atmosphere at MGCCC than a current student?

“MGCCC is a warm community,” said sophomore Corey Johnson. “The more you get involved, the more connections you make, even outside of college, so it’s just great opportunities all around.”

“The workforce right now is in such demand for these really skilled, outstanding and talented young students,” said MGCCC president Dr. Mary Graham. “We want to be the place where they choose to be trained.”

School officials say this will be an annual event.

