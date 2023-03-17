WLOX Careers
Jacob Aycock named Stone football coach

Jacob Aycock was named the new head football coach at Stone.
Jacob Aycock was named the new head football coach at Stone.(Stone Athletics)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -There’s a new Tomcat in charge of the Stone football team and he comes from just up the road in Poplarville.

Thursday morning the Stone County School Board approved Jacob Aycock to be the next head coach of the Tomcats.

Aycock comes from Poplarville high school where he spent his time as the defensive coordinator.

Aycock takes over from John Feaster who is now at Moss Point.

Pearl River Central and Pass Christian still have coaching vacancies.

