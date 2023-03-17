Historic Ocean Springs L&N Depot undergoing renovations

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials in Ocean Springs are working to preserve a key piece of its history: the historic train depot.

The depot was built back in 1907. Right now, it’s going through Phase One of a renovation and remodeling project. This phase involves new wood and painting on the outside of the structure.

“This is one of the oldest buildings around and we’ve been fortunate to keep it up. This building, just like anything else, just needs a little love,” said Cynthia Sutton with the city’s Main Street Association. “We noticed that there were some soggy spots on this building, and we’re fortunate to now have a little bit of restoration work being done.”

Once the $30,000-$40,000 Phase One portion is completed, they’ll be looking to raise more money to keep this key piece of history alive in the City of Discovery.

“This is a designated landmark, so we had to work with the Miss. Dept. of Archives and History and actually had to track down the wood, which is Spanish Cedar,” Sutton added. “We had to wait a few weeks for it to come in. It’s going to be about a month long project from beginning to end.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.