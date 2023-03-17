WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Greenhouses rebuilt at George County High in effort led by teacher, students

George County High School celebrated the reopening of its greenhouses two years after Hurricane Zeta destroyed the old structures.
By Noah Noble
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - George County High School is celebrating the reopening of its greenhouses two years after Hurricane Zeta destroyed the old structures.

Rebuilding was a major undertaking only made possible thanks to students and one dedicated teacher.

“It was total devastation,” said horticulture instructor Rick McMullan. “They were laying flat on the ground.”

McMullan stands inside one of the biggest accomplishments of his life: three brand new, state-of-the-art greenhouses at George County High School.

“Everything under our feet all the way to the top is new,” he said. “This facility should service this community for the next 30 to 40 years.”

One of the things that makes the greenhouses special is not only were they built for the students, but they were built by them -- everything from the welding on the rafters to wooden signs hanging above.

“Every bolt, every screw, clamp -- everything in here -- welds, everything was done by students,” said McMullan.

“I got to help with all these posts, putting them in the ground, putting concrete around them,” said sophomore Jacob Fortner. “I loved it. I’m real hands-on and I enjoyed it. I had a good time last year.”

Fortner and Noah Gibbs, a junior at George County High, are just two of the many students who spent the last two years bringing the marvel of horticulture to life.

“[McMullan’s] my favorite teacher,” said Gibbs. “Can’t say it any other way...All I would do is build or pot plants. I never really learned all the specifics of it. He’s taught me from then up, and I’ve came a long way.”

“I think the world of [McMullan],” said Fortner. “I think he’s a good man.”

McMullan credits his father, the high school’s former principal, for pushing him to head up the horticulture program 20 years ago.

“He thought education was a calling, like the ministry, and he was one of the smartest people I ever knew,” said McMullan. “He taught me so many lessons...I miss him every day. He was my inspiration.”

Beyond teaching students the ins-and-outs of horticulture, the greenhouses are a functioning business. All the profits will fund student activities.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Matt Buckley, the man tapped to become the next Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the...
St. Patrick principal resigns suddenly, will not become new superintendent
The Mississippi man and his long-lost daughter
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter
Local coffee shop practices new rule, teens must have adult supervision
Picayune coffeehouse decides teens need adult present for indoor dining
Gulfport family mourns loss of grandmother
Gulfport family mourns the loss of grandmother after hit-and-run accident
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) are each charged with two counts of...
Final Pascagoula murder suspect arrested in Ohio

Latest News

George County High School celebrated the reopening of its greenhouses two years after Hurricane...
Greenhouses rebuilt at George County High in effort led by teacher, students
Gov. Tate Reeves (left), Brandon Presley (right)
Poll: Reeves leads Presley by 7% in gubernatorial race
After nearly five years of fiscal restraint, the city of Pascagoula has finally eliminated the...
Pascagoula eliminates $14M budget deficit
George County High School celebrated the reopening of its greenhouses two years after Hurricane...
Greenhouses rebuilt at George County High in effort led by teacher, students