Greenhouses rebuilt at George County High in effort led by teacher, students

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - George County High School celebrated the reopening of its greenhouses two years after Hurricane Zeta destroyed the old structures.

Rebuilding was a major undertaking that was only made possible thanks to students and a dedicated teacher.

“It was total devastation,” said Rick McMullan, George County High horticulture instructor. “They were laying flat on the ground.”

McMullan stood inside one of the biggest accomplishments of his life: three brand-new, state-of-the-art greenhouses at George County High School.

“Everything under our feet, all the way to the top is brand new,” he said. “This facility should service this community for the next 30-40 years.”

One of the things that makes these greenhouses so special is not only were they built for the students, they were built by them, everything from the welding on the rafters to the wooden signs hanging above.

“Every bolt, screw, clamp, everything in here, welds, everything was done by students,” McMullan said.

“I got to help with all these posts, putting them in the ground, putting concrete around them. I loved it,” said sophomore Jacob Fortner. “I’m real hands-on and I enjoyed it. I had a good time last year.”

Fortner and Junior Noah Gibbs are just two of the many students who spent the last two years bringing this marvel of horticulture to life.

“He’s my favorite teacher. Can’t say it any other way. Mr. McMullan is my favorite teacher,” Gibbs said. “All I would do is build or pot plants. I never really learned all the specifics of it. He’s taught me from then up, and I’ve came a long way.”

“I think the world of him,” Fortner added. “I think he’s a good man.”

McMullan credits his father, the high school’s former principal, for pushing him to head up the horticulture program 20 years ago.

“He thought education was a calling, like the ministry, and he was one of the smartest people I ever knew,” McMullan said. “Patient, and he taught me so many lessons. I miss him every day. He was ... he was my inspiration.”

Beyond teaching students the in’s and out’s of horticulture, the greenhouses are a functioning business, and all the profits fund student activities.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.