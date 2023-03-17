WLOX Careers
Funding secured for Popp’s Ferry Road extension project

The design connects Popp’s Ferry to U.S Highway 90.
Big signs of progress are showing in the Popp’s Ferry Road extension.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Big signs of progress are showing in the Popp’s Ferry Road extension.

Biloxi Mayor “FoFo” Gilich announced funds are secured to move forward with the project.

The $27 million dollar extension is designed to connect Popp’s Ferry to Highway 90, alleviating traffic from Beauvoir Road.

The city acquired land west of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum to start construction.

Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist John Majure said Dorries and Nixon Street railroad crossings have been closed. Holley Street is set to be shut down.

Once the road extension is completed, the city can request federal funding in future projects.

“It also connects I-10 with U.S. 90, which then gets in to the future of federal funds to maintain that area of roadway. And the bridge, the high-rise that we are anticipating. It’s another phase which will eliminate the draw. The interim we are going to still be maintaining Popp’s Ferry drawbridge that’s existing until we get this initial phase here done which will make that connection,” said John Majure.

Once the Popp’s Ferry extension project goes out for bid, construction will begin later in the year.

