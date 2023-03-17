WLOX Careers
Friday's Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Downpours and thunderstorms are approaching from the northwest and are on the way. They’ll arrive in Coastal Mississippi today at some point between 7AM and 1PM. Some of today’s thunderstorms may become strong enough to trigger a severe thunderstorm warning due to the threat of strong straight-line wind gusts in excess of 50-60 mph. Rain chances will be quite high for us into the afternoon. Then, rain chances should decrease heading into this evening and tonight. Other than the rain & thunder, how about the rest of our weather today? Well, it starts off warm with temperatures in the 70s. But, thanks to a cool front arriving midday, our temperatures will cool into the 60s this afternoon. That may catch many of you off-guard since it’s rather unusual for the afternoon to be cooler than the morning but that’s what looks like what may happen today in Coastal Mississippi. We’ll also be dealing with breezy winds at times today at about 10 to 20 mph. The weekend ahead still looks chilly with high temperatures not even hitting 60 degrees on Saturday nor Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

