Boater found dead on Old Fort Bayou

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - One person was found dead Friday morning near the mouth of Old Fort Bayou.

Officials with the Department of Marine Resources tell WLOX News it appears a boat hit a structure in the water, and the impact of that crash killed the person on the boat who was alone.

