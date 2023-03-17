WLOX Careers
Boater found dead on Old Fort Bayou

One person was found dead Friday morning near the mouth of Old Fort Bayou.
One person was found dead Friday morning near the mouth of Old Fort Bayou.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - One person was found dead Friday morning near the mouth of Old Fort Bayou.

Officials with the Department of Marine Resources tell WLOX News it appears a boat hit a structure in the water, and the impact of that crash killed the person on the boat who was alone.

