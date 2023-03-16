WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’

Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $225,000.(Texarkana Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (Gray News) – A 13-year-old Texas girl is now safe, thanks to Whataburger employees who felt that something was off about seeing the girl with a much older man, according to police.

The Texarkana Police Department said workers at the Whataburger called 911 on Tuesday to report a young girl eating with an older man in a situation that “didn’t seem right.”

Police said the employees’ instincts were “spot on.”

Responding officers found that the 79-year-old man, identified as Michael Clark, had offered the girl money in exchange for sexual favors. Clark had picked up the girl in his truck as she walked down the street just before they went to Whataburger, police said.

The girl told police that Clark had inappropriately touched her during a previous encounter a few weeks ago.

Police said after interviewing everyone involved, Clark was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $225,000.

No further immediate information was made available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi man and his long-lost daughter
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter
Dr. Matt Buckley, the man tapped to become the next Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the...
St. Patrick principal resigns suddenly, will not become new superintendent
Gulfport family mourns loss of grandmother
Gulfport family mourns the loss of grandmother after hit-and-run accident
Local coffee shop practices new rule, teens must have adult supervision
Picayune coffeehouse decides teens need adult present for indoor dining
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast

Latest News

A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
Banks announce $30B rescue package for First Republic
FILE – The Senate is taking the first steps to repeal two measures giving open-ended approval...
Senators take first step in repealing Iraq War authorizations
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
Proposal to ban abortions at six weeks advances in Florida
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
March Madness: Top teams tip off, how to watch first round