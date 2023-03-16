WLOX Careers
Thursday’s Forecast

Milder & breezy today. Turning wet with a chance for severe t-storms tomorrow. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Our milder pattern is almost here but it seems it hasn’t quite made it here yet this morning since we’re finding temperatures in the chilly 40s along coastal locations and cold 30s with patchy frost for areas that are more inland. In any case, today looks like a nice and partly cloudy day with hardly any rain. It’ll become breezy and these winds from the south should help to warm us up into the lower to mid 70s by this afternoon. Staying warm tomorrow with more 70s. But, widespread downpours and scattered t-storms (some strong to severe) will arrive in Coastal Mississippi at some point between 7AM and 1PM St. Patrick’s Day Friday. These will stick around through the afternoon before things quiet down and dry out during the evening. Rain chances will be much lower for Saturday. And you can plan on a chilly weekend since our high temps may not even reach 60 on Saturday nor Sunday.

