Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded

By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Louisville, Mississippi, have released video of last month’s deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Blackwell Grocery Store.

Surveillance video from across the street captured the moment when the shooting erupted and everyone scattered.

Police said the shooters fired more than 40 rounds and used multiple AR-15 rifles. The shooting killed one person — 23-year-old Devonte McMillian — and wounded five other individuals.

Five arrests have been made.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said obtaining the video footage was a major key in the investigation.

“I just cannot begin to tell you how important having video evidence, good video evidence, from quality cameras has meant to this investigation,” he said.

Investigators said there appears to have been no motive other than the two groups did not like each other. Holdiness said he expects some charges to be upgraded.

He also claims the crime rate in the community has decreased dramatically since the shooting.

