St. Patrick principal resigns suddenly, will not become new superintendent

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The man tapped to become the next Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Biloxi resigned suddenly Thursday morning.

Dr. Matt Buckley will immediately step down as principal of St. Patrick High School, and resign any diocesan boards and committees on which he serves.

Buckley told WLOX News he decided “to pursue a career opportunity outside the Diocese of Biloxi.”

Buckley was set to become superintendent on June 1, 2023. Instead, Dr. Mike Ladner, the current interim Superintendent of Catholic Schools, will continue to serve in that role until a new superintendent is hired. Trey Bailey, St. Patrick’s Director of Athletics & Operations, will serve as interim principal at the high school.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.