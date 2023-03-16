WLOX Careers
Man facing charges for Hancock County deputy's murder back in court

Joseph Rohrbacker is facing nine charges, including capital murder for the death of Lt. Michael...
Joseph Rohrbacker is facing nine charges, including capital murder for the death of Lt. Michael Boutte.(WLOX)
By Mike Lacy and Flora Dedeaux
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man accused of killing Hancock County Deputy Michael Boutte in February 2021 was back in a South Mississippi court room Thursday morning.

Joseph Rohrbacker is facing nine charges, including capital murder for the death of Lt. Boutte.

Rohrbacker first appeared in court in March 2021. Now, Phillip Wittmann, Rohrbacker’s attorney, is hoping to make his client ineligible for the death penalty.

Thursday morning in a Harrison County courtroom, Judge Lisa Dodson granted a request for Rohrbacker to undergo an IQ test. A psychological evaluation still pending.

Rohrbacker is due back in court April 17.

Lt. Boutte was shot and killed on February 1, 2021 while responding to Rohrbacker’s home. He was shot twice and died from a shotgun blast to his head while he was still in his car.

Rohrbacker has pleaded not guilty to shooting the deputy.

