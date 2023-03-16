Growing Like Weeds children’s consignment sale helps parents on a baby budget

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -One of the most anticipated children’s apparel and goods sales has hit the Gulf Coast again for a bargain extravaganza parents and grandparents can’t seem to resist.

Each year, customers come in droves from around the Coast to shop over 20,000 marked-down kid’s items at the consignment pop-up shop Growing Like Weeds.

Emma Ligon returned this year to shop for her three-year-old.

“To come to places like this where you know your kid is going to grow like that in three months,” Ligon said. “And you don’t feel bad about waste or anything. You’re also giving someone else a chance to love the things you love; I mean it’s great.”

Megan Malley is one month away from having her second child. She said this is the perfect place for new parents to find quality items at great prices.

“I am 35 weeks pregnant and there are a few last-minute things that I was looking for, and then, always just clothes and things like that,” she said.

With inflation noticeably increasing the price of children’s clothes, Malley said this consignment sale has been really helpful.

“It’s expensive for anybody, and right now, just the way groceries are more expensive,” Malley added. “Everything is more expensive so I definitely think there should be more things like this.”

Dusti Simnicht, owner of Growing Like Weeds, was once a young mother herself. Her understanding of how costly it can be to take care of a child’s needs sparked the idea.

“As my children were younger, I shopped at these events a lot here in the area and out of state,” she said. “I saw that it was a great opportunity. This area really needed something like this, and it just helps moms.”

Simnicht launched the company in 2014 and never imagined it would become the huge success it is today.

“They’re always excited,” she said. “It’s just so many people and they tell their friends. Some of our moms are becoming grandparents so it’s just the circle of life.”

The sale will run from now until Sunday during the hours of 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Growing Like Weeds will hold its next event in September.

