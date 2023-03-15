Wednesday’s Forecast

Another chilly one for us this morning with many temperatures in the 40s. There may be a few isolated upper 30s inland as well. Highs today should reach the mid 60s. Rain-free weather is expected today and tomorrow so take advantage of that before things turn wetter Friday. The latest info suggests rainy will be likely and stormy weather will be possible in and near Coastal Mississippi on St. Patrick’s Day Friday. As far as timing, Coastal Mississippi’s stormiest weather begins Friday morning at some point between 4AM and 10AM. If we start to see any tornado warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings, this would be the most likely timeframe for that. Then rain showers with a few scattered thunderstorms continue on and off through 4PM. After that, the weather should begin to quiet down and gradually turn drier as we head into Friday evening and night.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.