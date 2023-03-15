WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

Take advantage of our sunshine while it lasts. Rain and maybe storms will move in for St. Patrick's Day Friday. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Another chilly one for us this morning with many temperatures in the 40s. There may be a few isolated upper 30s inland as well. Highs today should reach the mid 60s. Rain-free weather is expected today and tomorrow so take advantage of that before things turn wetter Friday. The latest info suggests rainy will be likely and stormy weather will be possible in and near Coastal Mississippi on St. Patrick’s Day Friday. As far as timing, Coastal Mississippi’s stormiest weather begins Friday morning at some point between 4AM and 10AM. If we start to see any tornado warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings, this would be the most likely timeframe for that. Then rain showers with a few scattered thunderstorms continue on and off through 4PM. After that, the weather should begin to quiet down and gradually turn drier as we head into Friday evening and night.

