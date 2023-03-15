Thomas Hudson resigns as JSU’s president

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thomas Hudson resigned as president of Jackson State University, a press release said Tuesday.

Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. accepted Hudson’s resignation, which will be effective on March 31.

The press release said that Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony would continue to serve as temporary acting president. According to the press release, the Board of Trustees will discuss the future leadership of Jackson State at its regular board meeting later this month.

