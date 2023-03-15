Sunny and cool today

It’s beautiful today! We’ll see nothing but sunshine, but we’ll only warm up into the mid 60s this afternoon. The humidity will stay low. It’s going to be chilly again tonight, and we’ll cool down into the mid to upper 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be another gorgeous day, and we’ll be warming up into the mid 70s. It will be a little breezy at times with winds from the south and southeast. The humidity will increase overnight Thursday into Friday ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures will peak in the mid 70s early Friday morning before the front arrives. This front will bring widespread showers and storms throughout the day on Friday. There is a chance that these storms could produce gusty winds or a quick spin-up tornado. Heavy downpours will also be possible.

After the front passes, it will turn much cooler by Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s by the sunrise. Saturday and Sunday are going to stay chilly, and we may only reach the upper 50s for highs!

