School leaders help to lift up young men at Moss Point High School

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point District Superintendent Oswago Harper hosted the Men of Color Symposium to mentor 9th and 10th grade African American boys at the city’s family education center.

The purpose of the event was to prepare young men for life after high school and help them build strong character. At the event, the teens learned about foundational success and how to interact with law enforcement.

Tyreek High is a Moss Point High School sophomore.

“I’ve been living here since I was at the young age of six and it’s been my home,” High said.

He said growing up here hasn’t been easy. He joined his fellow classmates at the event to learn how to fight the odds.

“People come to Moss Point and instantly think it’s bad. Kids are not going to graduate; there are lots of high school dropouts,” he said. “Most of us are going to jail; they don’t look at the positives.”

Harper said it was an honor to mentor the young men.

“Our African American males, based off the statistics, are trending in the wrong direction,” Harper said. “We wanted to take the opportunity to pour into our young men of color and talk to them about the importance of appearance and looking the part. Talk to them about character and moral fortitude.”

Moss Point High School Football Coach John Feaster said education is one important tool that can surely help catapult them to higher levels.”

“Education is the foundation for success,” Feaster said. “The biggest thing that I try to hammer home to them is to have purpose, live their life of purpose, not just any purpose, but the purpose that God has for you.

High said this event will inspire him to pursue his dreams.

“I definitely feel the sky is the limit. But anything that I want to do, I can do. I just have to work hard and put my mind to it. If we just find our purpose, find out who we are and what we want to do we can most definitely be something,” High said.

