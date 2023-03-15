WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Ocean Springs community asking for transparency in superintendent search

Members of Ocean Springs are asking for transparency when it comes down to looking for the replacement for the school district's superintendent.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Ocean Springs community expressed their concerns on the process of looking for a new superintendent for the school district.

Ocean Springs superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman announces retirement

“They need to be equal to or better than what we got right now,” said Greg Gipson.

Gipson lives in Ocean Springs and is trying to figure out why one group of people are not having a say in the search.

Gipson said when it comes to the search for a superintendent, there can be no going backward, only forward.

“The standard is up here and when we start lowering the bar, then that’s what we’re going to get; subpar individuals applying,” Gipson said. “We need to make sure they have that requirement and meet it. We shouldn’t settle for less.”

Despite his frustration with the process not involving all of Ocean Springs, Gipson said he is asking for transparency because of his love for the city.

“When I talk about Ocean Springs School District, and I work in Biloxi, I say when you come to Ocean Springs, you’re going to get a quality education. And when I had an issue when we first built that middle school, staph infection in that school was so high,” Gipson said. “When I went there, I picked up the phone and called Dr. Coleman said this is not where our tax dollars are going. ‘No problem Mr. Gipson, I will take care of it.’ And that gym was cleaned up.

“We can’t go back people. Not back into the ‘80s. We have a diverse community here and it should be representative of all of us.”

The board said they will do their best to make sure they pick a candidate that will benefit the district. They are aiming to have a successor in place for July 1.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning
The Mississippi man and his long-lost daughter
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter
Kathy Mangin, who was killed in a car accident last Friday, was a longtime music director for...
Ocean Springs musician remembered for talent, compassion
Harrison County Fire Rescue along with Long Beach, Pass Christian and Gulfport Fire Departments...
Overnight fire breaks out at Long Beach Industrial Park

Latest News

Former Waveland Mayor Mike Smith is recovering after his second kidney transplant surgery. Both...
Former Waveland mayor urging organ donation after latest kidney surgery
Gulfport family mourns loss of grandmother
Gulfport family mourns the loss of grandmother after hit-and-run accident
Lawmakers are at the point in the session where they're sending some bills to the Governor and...
Some bills are headed to the Governor while others are sent to conference committees for negotiations to begin
Blueberry being named state fruit welcome news to Poplarville residents
Blueberry being named state fruit welcome news to Poplarville residents