Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River

(WLBT)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities found the body of a missing Louisana barge worker in the Mississippi River.

Donny Mitchell, 50, went missing on February 7 after slipping off a barge while working. On March 14 at 4:01 p.m., Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten received a call from Adams County Port Director Anthony Hauer saying he believed he saw a body floating in the river as they were unloading a barge.

The Adams County Investigative Unit, search and rescue, emergency management, Natchez Fire Department, and Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries responded to the scene.

The sheriff says that at 4:22 p.m., the search and rescue team and the Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries were able to recover the body. According to Sheriff Patten, Mitchell’s body was turned over to the county coroner and transported to Merritt Health Hospital, where the morgue is located.

“We are glad to finally locate Mr. Donny Mitchell, and we hope this brings closure to the family,” said Sheriff Travis Patten.

