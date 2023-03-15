WLOX Careers
Long Beach introduces Kevin Hunt as new boys basketball coach

By Blake Brannon
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -The Long Beach boys basketball team have a new head Bearcat in charge.

Tuesday the school board introduced Kevin Hunt as the new boys basketball head coach.

Hunt comes from Lake Charles College Prep where he’s been for the last four years.

Hunt comes in with nearly two decades of coaching experience and says he’s ready to hit the ground running with the Bearcats.

“I’m coming from the New Orleans Metro area, but I’m originally from Arkansas, born and raised,” said Hunt. “I’ve been coaching for over 18 years. 19 years really, close to 20. I’m here to establish a program, get a winning tradition, get that winning mindset, and help send boys to college.”

Last year Hunt and the Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers ended the season with a district championship and a 26-11 record.

