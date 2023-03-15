WLOX Careers
Gulfport family mourns the loss of grandmother after hit-and-run accident

Loved ones will remember their grandmother’s vibrant smile and life. Diane Dunn would've turned 80 years old on March 24.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy hearts are in Gulfport as one family mourns the loss of a grandmother.

A community is shaken and left looking for answers. It was a Saturday afternoon on Tennessee Street in Gulfport.

Long-time resident Diane Dunn, of Michigan, started her normal route down the road heading to the Dollar Store for groceries, except that fateful day she wouldn’t return home.

“We never would expect for her to die like this,” said Bobby Dunn, Diane’s son.

“I just wanted to talk to her one last time,” said Natalie Brashier, her granddaughter.

“Wanted to say goodbye. We didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. I talked to her two hours on the phone before that and she said I’m going to walk to the store and I always say be careful mom,” said Dunn.

Family and neighborhood community sent sweet farewells to their grandmother.

Gulfport Police said the 79-year-old was struck by a vehicle on March 11. Sgt. Jason DuCre told WLOX a suspect is not in custody at this time.

Investigators continue to review and collect evidence.

Residents are pleading for drivers to stop speeding and be mindful of pedestrians.

“This to me wasn’t a hit and run. In my mind it was a vehicular homicide,” Bobby said.

Loved ones will remember their grandmother’s vibrant smile and life. She would’ve been 80 years old on March 24.

“She was one of the most caring people and one of the most caring souls you would ever want to meet. She’s lived on Tennessee Street for approximately 27 years. Never no trouble or no issues. She kept to herself. She loved everyone and she loved her family obviously. We were all very close,” Bobby said.

Residents plan to share Ring doorbell video surveillance in hopes to find Dunn’s killer.

Dunn’s family is offering a $1,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for any information leading to an arrest.

A larger reward will be announced soon.

