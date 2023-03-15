WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

10-year-old robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans, police say

Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded...
Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded his cellphone.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - New Orleans police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was allegedly robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint.

The incident reportedly happened at a bus stop at about 2:40 p.m. on March 14, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the boy was at the bus stop when two women and a man got out of a black SUV and demanded his cell phone at gunpoint.

The victim reportedly complied and the unknown suspects fled.

Further information has not been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
The Mississippi man and his long-lost daughter
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter
Harrison County Fire Rescue along with Long Beach, Pass Christian and Gulfport Fire Departments...
Overnight fire breaks out at Long Beach Industrial Park
Supporters say the bill would ensure EV companies were following the same laws as other auto...
Bill that could impact electric vehicle sales in Mississippi is due from Governor Tuesday
Gulfport family mourns loss of grandmother
Gulfport family mourns the loss of grandmother after hit-and-run accident

Latest News

People hold up signs at a news conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting...
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
Lynda Shannon Bluestein wears socks with "One More Chemo Down" on the soles prior to a cancer...
Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark...
Russia wants to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea
Kyle Chrisley is facing aggravated assault charges in Tennessee.
Reality star Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle charged with assault