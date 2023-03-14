WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Chilly 40s this morning across Coastal Mississippi. For many of us, these are the coolest temperatures in more than three weeks! After the morning chill wears off, temperatures should climb to the lower 60s this afternoon which might be a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Other than a possible stray rain sprinkle tonight, we’re planning on rain-free weather for the next few days. Then, widespread downpours will be likely on St. Patrick’s Day Friday. Heavy rain totals of one to three inches on Friday in Coastal Mississippi could lead to a risk of flooding on Friday. Drier and cooler for the weekend.

