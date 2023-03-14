Staying cool today

We’re not going to warm up much today despite seeing some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s this afternoon, and we’ll have a little breezy from the north and northeast. Some more cloud cover will move in tonight, and a stray shower is possible. It’s going to be very chilly! Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be another cool and gorgeous day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s on Thursday, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

However, widespread showers and storms are likely on Friday thanks to a strong cold front. Some heavy downpours and a few strong storms will be possible. We’ll start off the day in the 70s, but we’ll quickly cool down after the front passes that evening.

We’ll dry out on Saturday, and we’ll only make it into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Sunday will stay chilly with highs in the upper 50s.

