Overnight fire breaks out at Long Beach Industrial Park

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A big blaze broke out Monday night at the Long Beach Industrial Park on A Avenue.

Harrison County Fire Rescue along with Long Beach, Pass Christian and Gulfport Fire Departments responded to the scene around 11 p.m.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the first units on scene found heavy smoke and flames showing. It took about 15 firefighters, 10 units and three or four hours to get the fire under control.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and AMR assisted at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

