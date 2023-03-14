WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs, Moss Point mayors face off in canned fruit collection

Each city was given a different food item to collect for the March of the Mayors food drive, but both Ocean Springs and Moss Point were assigned canned fruit.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway and Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight are going head-to-head in a race to collect 2,500 cans of fruit by March 24.

This race is a part of the March of the Mayors Food Drive, which has mayors across the Coast helping collect food for Extra Table. At the end of the month, the food will be distributed to local food pantries.

Each city was given a different food item to collect, but both Ocean Springs and Moss Point were assigned canned fruit, leading to a little friendly competition between the two mayors.

“It’s not even going to be close. I’m telling you it’s not going to be close,” Holloway said. “It’s really not fair for them to be competing against us. I mean, it’s a lost cause to try to beat us in this competition.”

“Look, there is no doubt about who is going to win this thing,” Knight said. “We talk about athletics and all of that. Well, this is no different. Moss Point wins. Go Moss Point.

Shannon Harvey is a community member that heard about the competition.

“I think it’s a nice change to see the government actually helping people,” Harvey said. “To have something actually nice that’s helping people in need is a really nice change.”

1 and 6 Mississippians face hunger every day, and about 20% of those people in need are children. The mayors said they’re working to fix that problem.

“Everybody has hardships. Sometimes they’re down right now, but they’re not always going to be down,” Knight said. “Our job is to help them while they’re down because we know anyone of us can be in the same position.”

“Various holidays come up and people can’t afford to have the celebration and food they would like to have at their table,” Holloway said. “This is just to help those folks out for a good cause.”

Harvey said the competitive rivalry is inspiring.

“Anytime somebody’s trying to help somebody else it gives me hope. You can help somebody to actually turn their life around and really change somebody’s and help them,” he said. “See that there are people out there that care and maybe get them out of a bad spot they’re in so it’s good.”

