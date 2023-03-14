WLOX Careers
Mississippi State arrives at MGM Park ahead of Hancock Whitney Classic

By Blake Brannon
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The annual Hancock Whitney Classic is set to get underway, with Mississippi State facing off against Nicholls State on Tuesday and the University of Louisiana on Wednesday.

The Diamond Dogs have hit the road a few times already this season, first in Pearl to take on Southern Miss, and then over to Frisco, Texas in the Frisco College Baseball Classic.

Each year, they say there’s something special about coming down to the Coast and MGM Park.

They say it feels like a home away from home for some and for those from the coast it’s a familiar place and ballpark.

”Logan Forsythe (D’Iberville, Miss.) was pointing out his high school to us coming down the highway, so it’s neat, and we have some kids who have never been down here, so for some of our local guys, it’ll hopefully help us recruit down here in the future,” said head coach Chris Lemonis. “There are so many people here with the big baseball tournament in town this week with the high school kids. For us it’s become a thing for us for our spring break to come down here and play. Our fans will pack this place and they’ll have a great time. We just hope to play some great baseball.”

“Everybody loves Mississippi State down here, and I feel like it’s a really good moment for them,” said sophomore Hunter Hines (Madison, Miss.). “They get to play in front of their family and friends.”

First pitch against Nicholls State is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday. The contest against Louisiana is set for a 5 p.m. start time on Wednesday.

