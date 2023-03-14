Gulfport firefighters help high schoolers reach new heights, conquer fears

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Gulfport High School law and public safety students got more than they bargained for during Tuesday’s field trip. It came in the form of rappelling with the Gulfport’s Station 3 firefighters.

These Gulfport HS Law & Public Safety students are learning the ropes from the Gpt FD. Today’s field trip included rappelling down the 50ft tower. pic.twitter.com/g1D0MK39lA — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) March 14, 2023

Jeremy Necaise teaches the Law and Public Safety class at Gulfport High School. He believes learning in the real world can provide some invaluable lessons.

“The experiences they get, whether it’s here with the fire department or some of the experience they get with AMR or the police department, lets them know in high school that this could be something they might want to do. So it’s a really awesome experience for them,” Necaise said.

Tuesday’s rappelling exercise served as a chance to conquer a fear of heights while also soaring to a new level.

The kids Got a taste of what first responders do on the job. It also gave some of them a chance to conquer a fear of heights. pic.twitter.com/Iu351lAnkp — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) March 14, 2023

“Today’s lesson is all about conquering fears, right? We’ve been working with them since January. We always get the seniors right before they graduate. We try to teach them life lessons and the fire service and what we do,” said Chad Asher, District Chief with the Gulfport Fire Department. “Getting them out here and getting them to rappel 50-feet off the ground is a big deal.”

The students geared up, climbed the stairs, then safely rappelled down the wall.

“It was pretty good. I wish it was higher, but you have to be safe out here,” said Jalen Turner, a senior at Gulfport High.

The students have also worked with the Gulfport Police Department and other public safety agencies.

And being the thrill seeker that I am, I also joined the wall-walking party.😳😄 pic.twitter.com/NFNy9nX4mP — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) March 14, 2023

It wasn’t a work of art, but we made it down safely. Thanks to the @GulfportFire for putting up with me! pic.twitter.com/s14W7haTIx — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) March 14, 2023

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.