WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

2 runaway teens from group home died from alcohol poisoning, medical examiner says

Authorities in Arizona say the bodies of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli...
Authorities in Arizona say the bodies of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar were found after they were reported missing.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona have released the cause of death for two teenagers who were found dead earlier this year.

The medical examiner’s office recently listed the deaths of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar as accidental. Officials said their manner of death was determined to be drowning in the setting of acute alcohol intoxication along with Meyers having used marijuana shortly before dying.

In January, the Mesa Police Department reported that a man walking his dogs spotted what he thought was a mannequin in a water detention basin. However, officers responded and ended up finding the girls’ bodies.

Authorities listed Meyers and Avelar as runaways from a nearby group home about two weeks before their bodies were found.

Police said they are continuing to ask the public to submit any details about the teens’ deaths as the current information they have remains scarce.

KPHO reports the group home is one of several operated by Powerhouse Youth Facility Inc., which has been operating in the area for 12 years.

Detectives said there doesn’t appear to be signs of foul play in the girls’ deaths.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
Kathy Mangin, who was killed in a car accident last Friday, was a longtime music director for...
Ocean Springs musician remembered for talent, compassion
Harrison County Fire Rescue along with Long Beach, Pass Christian and Gulfport Fire Departments...
Overnight fire breaks out at Long Beach Industrial Park
Walter Lee Hight, Sr., 73
Gulfport man receives 15-year maximum sentence for child sex charges

Latest News

Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
Colombian authorities seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an...
Colombian authorities find 2 bodies, 3 tons of cocaine on submarine
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm knocks out power, closes schools
The rappelling exercise with Gulfport firefighters gave the students a chance to conquer a fear...
Gulfport firefighters help high schoolers reach new heights, conquer fears
California lifeguards rescued a small white dog that swam out to sea.
Lifeguards rescue little white dog named Tofu who swam out to sea