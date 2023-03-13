WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott...
A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.(NBC News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Operators of the western New York concert venue where three people were trampled to death in a crowd surge after a show by the rapper GloRilla say they are “devastated by the events” and cooperating with the city as it investigates.

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.

The city temporarily shut down the former military armory by refusing to renew its entertainment license while criminal and regulatory investigations are underway.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, died and at least six people were injured after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the March 5 show.

Police said concertgoers described hearing what they believed to be gunshots, but no evidence of gunfire has been found. The venue’s main arena holds about 5,000 people.

Audience members rushed for the Main Street Armory’s exits because of unfounded fears of gunfire, authorities said. (WHAM, ATIYA HOLLEY, TWITTER, CNN)

“The Main Street Armory, Scott Donaldson, and his team are devastated by the events that occurred March 5, 2023. Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones of Rhondesia Belton, Brandy Miller and Aisha Stephens,” the written statement released by the law office Gallo & Iacovangelo said in part. “Over the years, the Armory has successfully hosted hundreds of events.”

It was the first public statement from the venue since the concert.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jackson County deputy coroner, Mangin was the only person inside her vehicle...
Ocean Springs woman identified as victim in fatal Washington Ave. wreck
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Kathy Mangin, who was killed in a car accident last Friday, was a longtime music director for...
Ocean Springs musician remembered for talent, compassion
Ellzey's was founded by Curtis Ellzey Sr. in 1914.
Historic Biloxi hardware store holds grand re-opening just months after closing
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) were arrested and charged with two...
More arrests made in Pascagoula shooting that killed two

Latest News

The principal of a school in Kentucky was arrested on terroristic threatening charges during...
Principal arrested during first day of job on terroristic threatening charges
Monday, the city held a much-anticipated ribbon cutting before removing traffic cones that have...
Phase 2 complete for Popp’s Ferry Road Extension Project
In this courtroom sketch, in federal court in New York, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Sayfullo...
Divided jury means no death penalty for NYC bike path killer
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Government races to reassure US that banking system is safe