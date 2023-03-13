WLOX Careers
Tourism numbers trend upward coming out of 2022

By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The tourism numbers look good. That’s according to Coastal Mississippi Executive Director Judy Young. She spoke with the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Monday.

“Coastal Mississippi’s tourism impact for FY 2022 is 14.6 million visitors. For the State of Mississippi, it’s around 24 million, so we are responsible for more than half of that,” Young said.

She said to keep those numbers going, they plan on bringing in recurring visitors and increasing Coastal Mississippi’s digital footprint.

“There’s so many opportunities for people to access information and plan their vacations. It’s really kind of our job to be everywhere. We look forward to having new things to entice those first-time visitors to come back. We’ve had a few great openings here recently,” Young added.

