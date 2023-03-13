WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Reports: Saints lose Onyemata to Falcons, Tuttle to Panthers

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata plays against the Carolina Panthers during...
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Onyemata has reportedly agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(Brian Blanco | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints lost two defensive tackles to NFC South rivals in the first few hours of free agency.

David Onyemata is reportedly signing with the Atlanta Falcons where he will reunite with current Falcons defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen. The deal is worth a reported $35 million over three seasons, with $24 million guaranteed.

Shy Tuttle is also moving on. He has reportedly agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a three-year deal worth $19.5 million with 13 million guaranteed.

The departures of Onyemata and Tuttle leave a huge hole at the defensive tackle position for the Saints.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jackson County deputy coroner, Mangin was the only person inside her vehicle...
Ocean Springs woman identified as victim in fatal Washington Ave. wreck
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Kathy Mangin, who was killed in a car accident last Friday, was a longtime music director for...
Ocean Springs musician remembered for talent, compassion
Ellzey's was founded by Curtis Ellzey Sr. in 1914.
Historic Biloxi hardware store holds grand re-opening just months after closing
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) were arrested and charged with two...
More arrests made in Pascagoula shooting that killed two

Latest News

dc4
Derek Carr speaks on his decision to join the Saints
dc4
Derek Carr speaks on his decision to join the Saints
Quarterback Derek Carr signs his four-year contract with the Saints at the team's facility in...
Saints introduce Derek Carr as quarterback formally signs four-year contract
Saints have reportedly offered Jameis Winston a restructured contract. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Report: Saints offer QB Jameis Winston restructured contract