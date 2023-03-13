WLOX Careers
Phase 2 complete for Popp’s Ferry Road Extension Project

Monday, the city held a much-anticipated ribbon cutting before removing traffic cones that have covered the roadway for years.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for drivers in D’Iberville: Popp’s Ferry Road is now seamlessly connected to the existing Popp’s Ferry Road heading west toward Biloxi.

“The engineers that worked on this, thank you so much. I know it’s hard sometimes reconfiguring,” D’Iberville City Councilman Randall Pelous said.

“We did a little redesign midway through to tie it in on the west end,” explained Neel-Schaffer Engineering Senior Vice President Steve Twedt. “We were originally going to tie in with the next phase. But when that phase was delayed, we went ahead and extended this one to tie it in.”

The next phase of the project will widen Popp’s Ferry Road and extend it to the Belle Street intersection. That portion will cost about $3.3 million and take about 18 months to complete. The final phase will widen the road from there to Biloxi’s city limits at Lamey Street.

City leaders have been hopeful from the start that this road will lead to more development.

“It’s just a great day for the city of D’Iberville. It creates access to a lot of undeveloped land right now that we think is going to materialize,” D’Iberville City Manager Bobby Weaver said, pointing to this area for a potential Sports Illustrated project.

“Progress, growth and opportunity. That’s what we’re going to get with these new roads when we tie into the city of Biloxi,” D’Iberville City Councilman Gerald Burdine said optimistically. “We might be a small city, but we pack a huge economic punch.”

A few finishing touches remain on the west end of Popp’s Ferry, which should take about 60 days to complete. Then, bids will go out for phase three.

