Monday’s Forecast

Rainy and stormy last night for many of us in Coastal MS. Our weather turns drier today with chilly & breezy conditions in store.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Over the last 24 hours, rain totals of about one to two inches have fallen across Coastal Mississippi with some of the highest amounts in Jackson County and southern Harrison County. Hailstones the size of ping-pong balls fell from severe thunderstorms last night in some locations including areas near the Hancock-Harrison County line near Dedeaux, Pass Christian, and Lizana. Looking ahead to today, it will be drier as high pressure takes over our weather pattern for the next few days. In the wake of a cold front, things are cooling off. Plan on a breezy and chilly morning with temperatures in the 50s. This afternoon should bring highs in the cool 60s. Then tonight, after midnight, low temperatures will likely fall into the lower 40s... the last time Coastal Mississippi was that cool was over three weeks ago on February 19th!

