Kidney surgery a success for former Waveland mayor

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The kidney transplant surgery for a former Waveland mayor was a success.

WLOX has learned that former Waveland mayor Mike Smith is in recovery Monday afternoon after a four-hour kidney surgery.

This was his second kidney transplant. Smith received his first kidney transplant in September 2015 after receiving a donated kidney from his sister.

Unfortunately, over time, the kidney reacted negatively to the anti-rejection medication that was supposed to help him. He ended up with tacrolimus toxicity.

“She is an incredible person to give me her kidney, and I really hate the fact that the anti-rejection medicine destroyed that kidney,” Smith previously told WLOX.

This time, the kidney was donated by Smith’s wife Melanie.

Not only did the support for Smith come from his family but from the community as well.

A fundraiser was held in November of 2022 to help offset medical costs.

The reaction from the public, Smith said, was a pleasant surprise.

“I’m just really glad to see so many people down here,” he said. “That’s very heartwarming for me. I really didn’t it. I was thinking something small - not quite this big. But it’s very heartwarming.”

Smith served out his term as mayor until January of 2023 without seeking re-election.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.