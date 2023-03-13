WLOX Careers
Harrison Co. Board honors Coast military hero

A proclamation from the Harrison County Board of Supervisors honored First Lt. Shane Childers,...
A proclamation from the Harrison County Board of Supervisors honored First Lt. Shane Childers, a Saucier native who was the first U.S. Marine killed by enemy fire in Operation Iraqi Freedom.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Coast native who gave his all in the military 20 years ago was recognized Monday by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.

A proclamation from the Board honored First Lt. Shane Childers, a Saucier native who was the first U.S. Marine killed by enemy fire in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Childers was a 1990 graduate of Harrison Central High School and was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, in Camp Pendleton, Calif.

The school’s ROTC commander was on hand to receive the proclamation recognizing this Gulf Coast hero.

