Drake, 21 Savage kicking off ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake will make New Orleans his first stop on his upcoming “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage at the Smoothie King Center on June 16.

Drake announced his long-awaited return to the stage with a 29-date arena tour starting with the New Orleans date in June and stops in other major cities, including Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Glendale, Arizona on Sept. 5.

The upcoming “It’s All A Blur” tour marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour” in 2018.

According to a release, the tour’s title “sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run” of his last decade as he gets ready to hit the road.

In the past five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album “Her Loss” in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at noon on Friday, March 17 via drakerelated.com.

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

*Additional shows including Toronto to be announced at a later date.

