WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Chris Beard named men’s head basketball coach at Ole Miss

Chris Beard speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct....
Chris Beard speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Chris Beard is the new head men’s basketball coach at Ole Miss.

After days of speculation, the official announcement was made Monday morning.

He will replace Kermit Davis who was fired by Ole Miss in February.

Beard was head coach at the University of Texas before being fired after his fiancée alleged he had tried to strangle her.

Those charges against him have since been dropped.

However, Beard was suspended without pay following his arrest and was fired at the beginning of January.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jackson County deputy coroner, Mangin was the only person inside her vehicle...
Ocean Springs woman identified as victim in fatal Washington Ave. wreck
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Ellzey's was founded by Curtis Ellzey Sr. in 1914.
Historic Biloxi hardware store holds grand re-opening just months after closing
Jerbert Burgos-Cotto (1) and Luis Javier Velazquez (2) were arrested and charged with two...
More arrests made in Pascagoula shooting that killed two
Home of Grace celebrated its 58th anniversary of helping people in their faith-based addiction...
Home of Grace celebrates 58 years of changing lives

Latest News

A stretch of dry days this week... until St. Patrick's Day Friday. Looks like the Luck of the...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Weather Forecast
This is one of those mornings when short-sleeves just won't cut it! This week is off to a...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Rainy and stormy last night for many of us in Coastal MS. Our weather turns drier today with...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
3 YEARS LATER: Mississippi’s first COVID-19 case, and where we’ve been
Kathy Mangin, who was killed in a car accident last Friday, was a longtime music director for...
Ocean Springs musician remembered for talent, compassion