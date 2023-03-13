Breezy and cool today

What a difference a day makes! We’re only going to reach the mid 60s this afternoon, and we’ll see some peeks of sunshine. It will stay breezy with a north wind. Gusts over 25 MPH will be possible. Once we get past the sunset, temperatures will drop quickly. Lows will be in the low 40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be even cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will stay cool and crisp with lows in the upper 60s.

However, we’ll warm up into the mid 70s on Thursday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring widespread showers and storms on Friday for St. Patrick’s Day. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Friday, and the humidity will be higher. After the front passes, it will be drastically cooler! We’ll barely reach 60 on Saturday and Sunday.

