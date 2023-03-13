Blue Mass Ceremony held in honor of past and present law enforcement officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians took time to acknowledge and remember those who faithfully serve and protect the Gulf Coast. Dozens showed gratitude and support for public safety officials and their this afternoon for a Blue Mass Ceremony.

The gathering was hosted by Society of the Divine Word and Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.

Jordan Roy of Knights of Columbus says uplifting supporting first responders should continue be a priority for the community.

“Supporting our police and supporting our veterans... this is a primary responsibility that our organization works towards,” Roy says. “These men and women that serve us as law enforcement deserve and need the full voice of the community saying we stand with you and we’re grateful for what you do.”

The hour-long service was a time to pay respects, reflect, and for many still grieving the loss of two Bay St. Louis officers Branden Estorffe and Sgt. Steven Robin and Hancock County deputy Michael Boutte, a time to heal, says Sheriff Ricky Adams.

“It’s going to be another step in that healing process, and it just goes on and on,” the sheriff added. “When you lose somebody like that the process takes a very long time to get over.”

Grand Knight Chris Trapani believes the most powerful tool Hancock County can use is prayer during hard times.

“Serviceman are at risk everyday so we pray for them,” says Trapani. “Healing and just reaching out and letting them know that our prayers are with them always and especially for the two fallen soldiers from a couple months ago.”

Sheriff Adams is working towards a goal to increase the law enforcement presence next budget season both on the street and at the jail. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office currently staffs one hundred and fifteen employees with approximately two-thirds of that number being officers.

